New centre party to be established

A new political party will be formed on October 21 when the Democratic Line-up (Dipa) has its first meeting.

It will be set up by former members of Diko who left the party over ways in which political decisions were taken and its stance on the Cyprus problem.

According to Politis, the October meeting will see a leadership elected, while the meeting itself will be led by former House president and Diko member Marios Garoyian.

Founding members of the new party told Politis they do not aim to form a new Diko or a branch of it.

They said the aim of the new party is to cover the hole in the central ground of Cyprus politics.

In the 1976 parliamentary elections Akel, Diko and Edek shared a joint platform under the same name which led to former Diko leader Spyros Kyprianou becoming House President.