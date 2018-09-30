Party poppers should be banned

After walking down Larnaca seafront yesterday I noticed the front and the beach was littered with the remnants of synthetic party poppers.

These large party poppers are being used at weddings and are causing an environmental hazard. Fish love glittering objects and are being choked to death. Single-use plastics like these should be banned. They may look nice at weddings.

I have been to four weddings over the past three months that all use these. The plastic party cannons are ok inside as they are cleared away but they are still full of non-recyclable material but outside churches, on the beach, near the registrar office they should be banned as they are just creating litter on our beautiful bay.

Please use biodegradable confetti, blow bubbles or just use plain rice, nobody needs two seconds of flash followed years of environmental damage.

SI via email