Stormy weather hits Nicosia

Storms, rain and hail hit various areas of Nicosia on Sunday afternoon in localised bad weather that also kept the fire brigade busy.

Starting from around 2pm a storm moved from the Kokkinotrimithia area towards the centre of Nicosia. The heavy rain, strong winds and hail of up to 2cm then moved away towards the occupied areas although the rain continued.

The fire brigade said it had been called out to a number of incidents caused by the intense weather.

Areas that were worst affected were Engomi, Strovolos, Lakatamia and the old town, the force said.

They were called out to open blocked drains and move vehicles from flooded streets.

On Monday the weather is likely to show a similar pattern, fine in the morning with rain, clouds and storms in the afternoon both in the mountains and inland. Rain is also expected on Tuesday afternoon.