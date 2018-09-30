Teachers are a disgrace

When you drop your child at school you should be able to relax knowing that the school staff are responsibly looking after them. The kidnapping this week just goes to show that nobody is out keeping an eye on the children.

Probably they are too busy having morning coffee and wondering when the next holiday is. Too harsh?

They have the cheek to drag out this government dispute, work as little as they can after three months paid holiday and this is the result. Not only are the children getting bad results at school they are not even kept safe.

The gates should be closed. When they are not a teacher should be out looking after them and nobody should be allowed in without being checked. The whole system is bad. The sports areas are hard concrete, break areas often have no shade, no heating in winter and AC’s are not put on in summer.

Bloody disgraceful.

JK via email