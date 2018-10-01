Cyprus celebrates its Independence Day

The Republic of Cyprus celebrates the 58th anniversary since the declaration of its Independence with a military parade in Nicosia.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will receive the salute of the parade, in the presence of the country`s political, religious and military leadership.

The Greek government will be represented by Minister of National Defence Panos Kammenos, who will be received by President Anastasiades at the presidential palace at 1030 hours local time.

Earlier on, the President attended a memorial service by the columns in honour of those who fell resisting the 1974 coup d` état. He will then lay a wreath at the Imprisoned Graves in honour of the 13 fighters of the 1955-1959 liberation struggle (EOKA) against the British rule, who are buried there.

Afterwards he will go to the Presidential Palace, where he will lay a wreath before the statue of Archbishop Makarios III, the first President of the Republic of Cyprus.

The President and the First Lady will also host today a banquet for the diplomatic corps.