Getting to know everything about recycling

A festival in Limassol this coming weekend will demonstrate how rubbish can be recycled.

The Limassol Recycling and Environment Festival, which will take place on Saturday, will give people the chance to visit a number of kiosks where various organisations will give information about all sorts of environmental issues. There will also be a fun side to learning with educational games for kids to learn through play.

Clowns and magicians will also be there to give the event that magical touch.

Festival with lots of information about recycling. October 6. Promenade, Limassol seafront. 10am-6pm. Free. Tel: 70-000090