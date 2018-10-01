President asks Turkish Cypriots to respect the rights of all Cypriots

President Anastasiades has called on the Turkish Cypriots to recognise the rights of all Cypriots, and stressed the need for mutual respect.

In a statement after the military parade that took place in Nicosia, to celebrate Cyprus Independence Day, President Anastasiades said that while it is a day to be proud of, at the same time it should be a day of reflection on what happened in the past, referring in particular to bicommunal unrest and civil strife which led to a coup d` état engineered by the Greek Junta on July 15, 1974, that was followed by the Turkish invasion of the island in two phases, on July 20 and August 14,1974, resulting in the occupation of the island’s northern third.

Today, he said, “should also be a day of reflection; A day of reflection for all the Republic of Cyprus’ citizens with no exception, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.”

At the same time, President Anastasiades noted, we should consider which our starting point was and where we are right now.

We have a divided country, but on the other hand we have a state which has managed through the efforts, hard work and sacrifice of the Cypriot people to prosper, to become an EU member and to look to the future with optimism, he noted.

According to Anastasiades in order to have hope for the future, Cyprus needs to be a modern state for all, “which enjoys human rights and freedoms and is absolutely compatible with the acquis communautaire.”

Therefore, he said “I appeal to our Turkish Cypriot compatriots to comprehend that prosperity requires first recognition and mutual respect.”

Recognition, he explained, “of the human rights of all the people of Cyprus, theirs and ours, ending first and foremost the occupation, any dependencies by third parties.” He also stressed the need for strict implementation of the acquis communautaire.

“It is only in this way that I believe we can move forward,” he noted.

At the same time, President Anastasiades praised the National Guard and said that it was evident from the parade that the army is well trained and equipped, clarifying at the same time that its presence is needed “in order to defend the Republic of Cyprus’ territorial integrity.”

Numerous UN-backed negotiations, aiming at reuniting the island under a federal roof, have failed to yield results. The latest talks under UN aegis took place in the summer of 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

