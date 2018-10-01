Spehar in New York this week to meet with UN officials

UN Secretary General’s Special Representative in Cyprus and Deputy Special Adviser on the Cyprus issue Elizabeth Spehar will be meeting with senior UN officials in New York this week, UN peace keeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) Spokesperson Aleem Siddique has told CNA.

“The Special Representative and Deputy Special Adviser will be at the UN headquarters this week for a high-level summit on preventative diplomacy and for meetings with the Senior leadership of the Departments of Peacekeeping Operations and Political Affairs,” Siddique said.

Siddique noted that Spehar will meet with both UN Under -Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo and UN Under- Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operatons Jean Pierre Lacroix as part of her regular contacts and meetings with the senior UN leadership.

Spehar’s meetings are expected to focus on the UN Secretary General’s report on his good offices mission in Cyprus which will be submitted to the UN Security Council on October 15 and will be discussed on October 30, as well as on the issue of the peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

Meanwhile, asked about two Greek Cypriots arrested by the Turkish occupation forces at Strovilia village, on Saturday, Siddique said that UNFICYP is liaising with both sides in Cyprus on this incident.

In the meantime, a CNA source has said that Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis raised the matter of Dherynia crossing point in Famagusta district and the fact a Turkish military post has not been removed from the area as previously agreed so that the crossing point can be opened, during his meetings with UN officials, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last week.

In particular, he is said to have raised the issue during a meeting with Lacroix, as well as with representatives of the five permanent members of the Security Council. His interlocutors noted down the Greek Cypriot side`s position but there was no reaction on their part, the same source said.

Turkish Cypriots try to show that there is activity on their part, but they are doing anything else apart from removing the military post, as they ought to, the source told CNA.

During his New York visit, Mavroyiannis also had a private meeting with so called Turkish Cypriot “foreign minister” and former Turkish Cypriot negotiator Kudret Ozersay, during which they exchanged views and reviewed the state of affairs on the Cyprus problem, the Turkish occupied areas, Turkey and the region, but did not discuss about the Dherynia crossing point.

The United Nations Peace Keeping Force in Cyprus (UNICYP) comprising military and civilian personnel from various contributing countries, arrived in Cyprus in March 1964 after intercommunal fighting broke out. The mandate of the force is renewed every six months by the Security Council.

CNA