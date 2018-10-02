Animal Party to deliver ‘comprehensive report’ to president on Thursday

The Animal Party said on Wednesday it would deliver a comprehensive report to the president on Thursday on animal welfare in the framework of World Animal Day on October 4.

According to an announcement from the party, the same day a delegation will visit the two presidential dogs to offer them various ‘goodies’.

In Limassol, members of the regional committee will set up a small pavilion at Gregori Afxentiou Square to distribute information, while at the Kastro Square in Kato Paphos, the party, in collaboration with the Hope for Strays dog shelter will have pets there for adoption.

In Larnaca, a presentation will be given on “How can you become your best friend’s best friend” at the Flamingo Hotel at 6.30pm, while in Famagusta, the party will work with the Medved Private Veterinary Clinic offering free microchips and free registration with the veterinary services for pet owners.