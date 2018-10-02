Application by UK Cypriots for Cyprus citizenship on the rise as Brexit falters

The National Federation of Cypriots in the UK has launched a survey asking the UK Cypriot community for their views on Cypriot citizenship and on Brexit.

In all of 2015, the year before Britain voted to leave the European Union, there were only 30 applications for Cypriot citizenship at the Cyprus High Commission in the UK, the federation said.

That number has increased to 200 so far this year already “and there are certainly many more UK Cypriots that are interested in obtaining Cypriot citizenship”, it added.

As the federation represents the UK Cypriot community and with an increased demand for Cypriot citizenship they said they wanted opinions on this process and will use their findings to make representations to the Cypriot government about the process and the criteria.

“Also, as the Brexit negotiations enter a crucial period, we want to hear directly from our community on this important issue,” it said, adding that the federation regularly meet with ministers, shadow ministers, parliamentarians and other stakeholders to advocate on behalf of UK Cypriots.

The survey can be accessed using this link: www.cypriotfederation.org.uk/brexitsurvey