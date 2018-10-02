Detained father and son fined and released

A Greek Cypriot father and son who were arrested on Saturday evening by Turkish Cypriot authorities were freed on Monday afternoon.

They entered in the Strovilia area and charged with having illegally entered a military zone.

According to the police, shortly before 7pm on Saturday the Dherynia station received a call from a woman in Sotira who said that two hours previously her 25-year-old son had called her and said that he and his 47-year-old father had been arrested in the north.

They had travelled to the north to see the house of the 25-year-old’s grandmother but their car, they were informed, has passed into a closed military area.

On Monday they were each fined TL1,500 (approx. €200) and released.