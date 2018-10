A German tourist, 67, apparently drowned off Peyia in Paphos on Monday.

His exact cause of death will be established in a post-mortem on Wednesday.

According to CNA, while swimming off Peyia around 4.30pm the man was spotted floating unconscious in the water. A life guard brought him to shore and he was taken by ambulance to Paphos hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The German tourist was on a short holiday with his wife in Paphos and they were due to leave on October 10.