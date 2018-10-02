Kotzias says 1960 treaties should be discussed by guarantors before new Cyprus conference

File photo: The foreign ministers of the three guarantor powers in New York (CNA)

The Treaties of Guarantee and of Alliance should be discussed by the guarantor powers before a new Cyprus conference is called, Greek Foreign Minister, Nicos Kotzias has said. Greece, Turkey and Britain are the guarantors.

In an interview on Greece’s ERT channel, Kotzias said this was the Greek government’s position.

Kotzias last week met British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the UN General assembly to discuss Cyprus.

He also described as a major success the fact that the international community did not attribute responsibility to Greece and Cyprus for the dead end of the Crans-Montana Conference last year.

Commenting on the upcoming meeting between Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, and his American counterpart, Mike Pompeo in Washington,  Kotzias said it demonstrated the upgrading of Cyprus on the international scene.

“Washington’s stance towards Cyprus is no longer one-sided as it is not focusing exclusively on the Cyprus problem. Cyprus is now seen as a state with great geostrategic importance,” said Kotzias.

Regarding ExxonMobil`s gas exploration activities in Cyprus’ EEZ, which is to start in November, Kotzias commented that the American navy would have a strong presence in the region.

The leaders of both sides in Cyprus who met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres separately on Friday in New York, are waiting for the UN chief to decide whether or not to call a new round of talks based on the findings of his envoy Jane Holl Lute.

