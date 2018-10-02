Police rescue six lost tourists in Paphos

October 2nd, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Police rescue six lost tourists in Paphos

Police guided six lost tourists to safety after they encountered car trouble during their trips, authorities said on Tuesday.

In the first incident police rescued four British tourists in the Fontana Amorosa area of Akamas after the car broke down on Monday night.

The tourists called the police, who arrived at the scene and took them back to their hotel.

In the second incident, police received a phone call at approximately 7:20pm from a 35-year-old man, visiting from China. He was in the Ayios Ioannis area of Paphos with a 31-year-old Chinese woman. They got lost in the area searching for the Routhkia Bridge.

The two tourists entered a forested area and their car broke down, authorities said.

Police from Paphos began their search, and also called in for the help of the police helicopter.

At approximately 1:15am, the two tourists were discovered by the helicopter crew and were brought safely back to their hotel.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close