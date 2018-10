An unknown individual snatched a bag containing €5,500 from an employee of a fast-food chain on Tuesday just before he entered a bank in Limassol to deposit the cash, police said.

The robbery took place at around 11.30am outside a branch on Makarios Avenue. The robber fled the scene on foot with the proceeds of the past four days.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the perpetrator who was described as being between 30 and 35-years-old, regular built, with blond hair.