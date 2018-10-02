Russia, US and China support viable Cyprus settlement

Russia is “the consistent supporter of the achievement of a just, comprehensive and viable settlement of the Cyprus problem in the interests of the entire population of the island,” Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

He said a Cyprus solution would “meet in full the interests of strengthening security and stability in Europe and in the region of the Eastern Mediterranean.”

In a congratulatory message to the president on the occasion of the anniversary of the Independence of Cyprus, Putin said: “Relations between Russia and Cyprus, based on good traditions of friendship as well as cultural and spiritual affinity, are highly esteemed in our country.”

“I am confident that by our joint efforts we will ensure further enhancement of constructive bilateral cooperation in various fields,” Putin added.

US President Donald Trump, in his message said the partnership between the United States and th,e Republic of Cyprus was stronger than ever and “we look forward to maintaining close cooperation based on our shared values and interests”.

“The continued strengthening of our bilateral ties will ensure the stability of the Eastern Mediterranean region and foster increased economic, security and energy development,” the message added.

It said the US remained firmly supportive of efforts to reunify the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation, and believes its achievement would bring peace and prosperity to all Cypriots.

The President of China Xi Jinping in his message said: ”China and Cyprus have enjoyed long-term friendship and shown each other mutual understanding and support, although our two countries are geographically apart and have different national conditions. In recent years, our bilateral pragmatic cooperation has been fruitful with expanding mutual visits. I attach great importance to the development of China-Cyprus relations and look forward to continuing working with you to advance our bilateral ties for new progress.”

President Nicos Anastasiades also received messages numerous other countries.