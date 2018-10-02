Woman found chained in Paphos

October 2nd, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Paphos police on Tuesday were seeking a 36-year-old bar owner who allegedly chained his wife to a railing on the loft so that she would not drink.

According to the state broadcaster, the 38-year-old woman was found by police officers chained to the railing on the bar’s loft. The establishment was closed at the time.

The woman told officers that her husband had chained her so that she would not consume alcohol.

Police issued an arrest warrant for the 38-year-old while the woman was taken to hospital where she was treated and subsequently discharged.

 

