Aida to open live season from the MET

A Russian staging of Aida starring acclaimed soprano Anna Netrebko will launch the eighth season of live screenings by New York’s MET Opera on Saturday.

Set in Egypt, Giuseppe Verdi’s epic Aida was first performed in Cairo in 1871 and today holds a leading role in the opera world. The MET Opera alone has staged a performance of it more than 1,100 times since 1886. The tale follows a conflicted love triangle between Ethiopian princess Aida who has been captured by the Egyptians and shares a love with Egyptian military commander Rammades, who is also the object of Egyptian princess Amneris’ eye, during the heat of battle between the two countries. The opera is in Italian with Greek and Italian subtitles.

The MET screening will be shown in 70 countries on six continents showcasing iconic plays. In Cyprus the screenings will begin on Saturday at the Rialto Theatre and will continue all the way into the new year, until January 3 2019. Screenings will also be shown at K-Cineplex Nicosia and Paphos.

Aida staged by the Metropolitan Opera

Live screenings from New York’s iconic MET Opera. October 6. 7.55pm. Rialto Theatre. 19:55, tickets are €18 /14 which are also available online at Rialto Theatre www.rialto.com.cy.