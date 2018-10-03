Cancer patient group launches fund-raising campaign

The Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (Pasykaf) on Wednesday launched an islandwide fund-raising campaign at major traffic junctions which will end on October 7.

President Nicos Anastasiades sent his contribution to the central kiosk in Makarios avenue, Nicosia, at 11am. Several political parties also donated money and voiced their support for the association.

The road campaign is part of Pasykaf’s annual fund-raising and awareness campaign which this year started on September 20 and will last until the end of October.

Like previous years, the campaign ‘Together in Life’ seeks to raise the amount of €500,000 to continue its services and programmes for palliative and other care for cancer patients, head of Pasykaf Anna Achilleoudi said.

A festival in Acropolis park took place as part of the fundraiser on September 23, and another one in Paphos on September 30.

Throughout the campaign, coupons will be available from Opap Cyprus and Esso petrol stations.

Those interested in participating in Pasykaf events or contributing as volunteers can contact 77-771986.

Pasykaf offers psychosocial support, physiotherapy, lymphoedema clinics, ambulance services, day centres as well as awareness programmes aimed at reducing cancer and a stop smoking programme. All services and programmes are offered free of charge.

In 2017, the association supported over 6,000 patients and their family members, at a cost of €2.8 million.