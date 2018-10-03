Cyprus’ Greek fire donation will finance hospital

The government’s donation toward the victims of the July wildfires in Greece will be used to finance the construction of a hospital in the affected area, deputy government spokesperson Klelia Vassiliou said on Wednesday.

Following a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday, Vassiliou said that “after the July 25 Cabinet decision to grant ten million euros – in addition to the contributions of Cypriot citizens to same account – for the victims of the fires in Greece, it has been decided in agreement with the Greek government to finance the construction of a hospital in the area affected by the devastating fire.”

The administrative procedure in view of the hospital’s construction will be undertaken by the Greek government, Vassiliou added.