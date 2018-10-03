Fashion designer’s ode to Cyprus

By Vasilis Loizides – A young Cypriot fashion designer blazing a trail in New York

By Nadia Sawyer

Paying homage to his island home almost 9,000km New York based fashion designer Vasilis Loizides has taken Cypriot archaeological artifacts as the inspiration is home to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the most varied representation, outside Cyprus, of Cypriot antiquities. It is also the current place of residence of a young Cypriot fashion designer whose for his Spring/Summer 2019 Collection also pays homage to the island’s archaeological artifacts. Born in Sydney, Australia but brought up in Nicosia, it was visits to the capital’s Cyprus Museum that would eventually inspired his Vasilis Loizides to create his acclaimed third collection.

But how did this 27 year old end up working in the Big Apple?

“I intended to go to the UK to study fine art but, at the last minute, I applied to Parsons School of Design (Lower Manhattan) and got accepted,” hehe recalls. “It was my dream. I studied fashion design, specialising in men’s wear”.

During his four-year course, Vas – —as he now calls himself – —worked as an intern for notable fashion brands such as Marc Jacobs, Marchesa and Nicopanda and followed this up with a year-long stint in London working for a fashion magazine.

“I missed New York,” he says, a place he found where creative juices to can freely flow and thrive. So he went back and decided to set up his own fashion label. “It was a defining moment,” he admits. “Once you decide to do something, it’s that which differentiates you”.

So, armed with a sewing machine and the help of some seamstresses, Vas set about creating his first collection, taking his inspiration from Hollywood and horror films like King Kong and Godzilla, quickly followed by a second collection that drew its colour pallet from Florida and its theme from crocodiles and 1970s crime movies monies. But it is his third and most recent collection that seems to have captured the attention of the fashion media in New York and put Cyprus literally on the fashion catwalks. The stand-out motifs on some of the designs are prints of the chalcolithic cruciform figurines that caught the eye of this avant-garde designer in the Cyprus Museum.

“I saw the figurines as symbols of the soul and eternity,” he says, explaining the allegory in his mind.

His collection and the The photos of it his collection are eye-catching. Getting a friend to take a picture of Aphrodite’s Rock and then blowing it up to form a back-drop, he placed his models on pedestals – —much the same way the ancient statues are displayed in the Cyprus Museum. Using a cast of models that included transgender women, Vas’ intention was that the collection should be seen as not limited to any gender. Some may consider his approach as a little subversive, but when you talk to Vas you quickly realise he is a sensitive soul.

In his September presentation of the collection at One Art Space in Tribeca, he covered the floor with pennies, the hue matching the copper-coloured poppies on some of the pieces.

“Poppies signify an eternal sleep,” he says, the copper colour directly referencing Cyprus and the origination of its name.

Using materials such as silk, raffia, leather and goose feathers, the bronze landscape of Cyprus is evoked, as are the island’s beaches, covered in white, frothing sea foam. Embroidery used on some of the pieces is directly sourced from Cyprus while on his visits back home.

“I miss Cyprus,” he confesses. “This collection is an ode to it”. His melancholy is clearly visible in his latest work but he has no immediate plans to return to his native country and is content living and working in New York. He acknowledges that Cypriot society, where there are prominent gender roles, may not appreciate his designs and philosophy, but believes “the young generation is changing and the whole world is progressing”.

His dramatic, theatrical flair may not be everyone’s cup of tea but his designs have already been worn by celebrity singers such as Ariana Grande, Kelela and Dev Hynes and he hopes that Arca, an unconventional Venezuelan musician and performance artist, notable for his work with Björk and Kanye West, will one day wear his clothes. “He would be a muse for my brand,” he says. In other words, his main customer base is likely to be those who live on their own terms and are not bothered by societal expectations.

Currently in discussions with a few major department stores, Vas is hopeful that some of his pieces will be available to the general public next year, but meanwhile he is also developing an e-store that would enable customers to buy online. But would the author of this piece buy or wear any designs in his current sixteen piece collection? Three of the designs take my fancy and so I ask Vas to explain them to me in more detail. What looks like a long, silver coat is in fact baby blue, and has been designed and embossed by Vas to portray sea colours, depicting, in his mind, Aphrodite being born from the waves. A bronze and white patchwork coat is repeatedly printed with pictures of some of the artifacts on display in the museums and topped with copper-coloured poppies on the shoulders and is a show stopper. Finally, a simple, sleeveless white dress with the chalcolithic ‘mother’ figurine printed on the front is easily wearable on the beach. Considering Vas’ gender fluid design intentions, whether your average man could pull off wearing these ethereal designs is a matter of personal opinion.

As we conclude the interview, I tell Vas that I also get a ‘western’ movie vibe from a few of the pieces and he agrees with the cinematic comparison. But a cowboy Vas is definitely not. In just a few short years, he has learnt the skills and ways of the notoriously difficult fashion trade and has hit his adoptive hometown New York running – —and with all guns blazing.