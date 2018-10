Drowning was the cause of death of a 67-year-old tourist who was pulled out of the sea off Peyia on Monday, a post mortem has shown.

The German national, who was on holiday with his wife, had been pulled out of the water unconscious at 4,20 pm on Monday.

He was given CPR by a lifeguard but doctors at Paphos general hospital had pronounced him dead on arrival.

The couple were due to return to Germany on October 10.