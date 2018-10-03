Going back to his artistic roots

October 3rd, 2018

A sculpture exhibition by Leonidas Spanos will kick off the new season at Gloria Gallery tonight.

After studying at Prague’s Fine Arts Academy, Spanos returned to Cyprus and worked as a sculptor.

Despite also crafting traditional Cypriot folk music instruments over the last few years and becoming a known lutherie in Cyprus, the artist returns to his old passion of sculptures for this solo exhibition.

This is Spanos’ ninth exhibition at Gloria Gallery, while his pieces have also been displayed abroad. His latest exhibition overseas was in Thessaloniki, Greece. The exhibition will be on until October 23.

Leonidas Spanos Exhibition
Solo exhibition of Cypriot sculptor Leonidas Spanos. Opening October 3, until October 23. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Opening day 7.30pm. Monday- Friday: 10.30-12.45 pm. and 5.00 – 8.00 pm. Saturday: 10.30-12.45pm.

