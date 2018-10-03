Larnaca sets up designated points for feeding stray cats

Larnaca municipality has designated certain points for the feeding of stray cats it announced on Wednesday, citing public health issues.

In a written statement, the municipality said the authorities understood the interest by the public in the well-being of stray cats but at the same time they urge people to respect the municipality’s obligation to safeguard public health.

The cats should be fed only in clean containers and at the designated feeding points which need to be kept clean. Members of the public who find that places where cats are fed are dirty are asked to notify the municipality or animal welfare organisations.

“A stray cat feeding point has been established next to the Makenzie beach and others will be set up elsewhere in the city,” the municipality said.

At the same time, the town has allocated funds for the sterilisation of stray cats, and more money will be used for the purpose from the municipality’s annual budget.

This year, as they did last year, the municipality will also participate actively in the cat sterilisation programme under the auspices of the regional animal welfare committee and the veterinary services.

Animal welfare group Cat Paws estimates that there are between 1.5 million and 2 million cats in Cyprus, most of them strays who have to fend for themselves.