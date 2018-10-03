New bills seek to allow the public a say in legislation

The House legal affairs committee begun discussion on Wednesday on two bills which would allow the public to initiate legislation.

The discussions focuses on two bills, one proposed by the government and another by Diko.

The government bill gives the public the chance to call for action or amend existing policies or legislation provided they collect 8,000 signatures. The signatories must be citizens of the Republic of Cyprus or EU nationals registered in the electoral rolls. The request will be examined by the Citizens Initiatives’ Examination Committee, which will be appointed by the Council of Ministers with a four-year mandate, headed by the cabinet secretary.

Diko’s proposal provides for the introduction of the institution of the popular legislative initiative, supported by the signatures of 5,000 people who could submit their policy proposal directly to the House of Representatives.

Deputy head of the House labour committee, Disy’s Demetris Demetriou, said that it remains to be seen during discussion if the two proposals could be merged and tabled to the plenary as a single text.

MPs welcomed the bills saying they would allow society to be more actively involved in public affairs.

Diko MP, Christiana Erotokritou, said her party’s proposal aims at allowing the public direct access to the legislative. In contrast, the government “initiative is primarily filtered by an executive body, by the government that is, to reach the House.”

She too did not rule out the possibility of merging the two proposals.