New rector for University of Cyprus

Tassos Christofides, a professor at the department of mathematics and statistics, was voted in as the new rector of the University of Cyprus on Wednesday.

Tassos Christofides, who is replacing outgoing Constantinos Christofides, has 25 years of working experience in academic and consulting activities in the areas of probability, mathematical statistics and survey methodology. He has been a professor at the department since 2004.

Christofides, who will officially take over on December 16, is a member of various national and international professional bodies and is on the editorial board of four international probability and statistics journals. He is author of several publications, some of them in the field of survey methodology and in particular in the area of indirect questioning.

Other candidates for the position were professors Antonis Kakas, Efstathios Paparoditis and Panos Razis.

Another two positions are going to be filled on Wednesday evening. Heracles Vladirimou, Irene-Anna Diakidou and Christos Xenophontos are vying for the post of vice rector of academic affairs.

Ioannis Giapintzakis, Constantinos Deltas and Panos Papanastasiou are applicants for the position of vice rector of international relations, finance and administration.

All job applicants currently work as professors at the university.