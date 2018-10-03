November the earliest date for opening of crossings – reports

The earliest the Dherynia and Lefka crossings can open is early November if the Turkish Cypriots complete all the work on their side, including the removal of a Turkish military post from the Dherynia area, it was reported on Wednesday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, citing a source, work still needs to be done by the Turkish Cypriot side at the Lefka crossing.

By next week, electricity will be installed at the Dherynia crossing on the government-controlled side.

The Greek Cypriot side is ready to open both crossings, the source said.

The Greek Cypriot side, however, will only agree to the opening of the Dherynia crossing if a manned Turkish military post located in the north is moved so that civilians are not required to drive through there.

The source said that the north did not seem to be taking action toward that end and reiterated that for the Dherynia crossing to open the military post must be moved.

“We are monitoring the political situation and we are ready. There is political will on our part, as long as there is political will by the other side we can carry on,” the source said, adding that the Greek Cypriot side is already preparing in terms of staff.

The UN know the situation, the source said. “There is constant contact and information on our and their part and they (the UN) know that there are still pending issues on the part of the Turkish Cypriots,” the source said.

Meanwhile, according to reports in the north, almost 19,000 people crossed over to the north on Monday which was a public holiday in the government-controlled areas.

According to data provided by authorities in the north on Wednesday, 9,069 Greek Cypriots and 7,125 foreign nationals crossed to the north on Monday, while 2,567 Turkish Cypriots crossed to the south.

The busiest crossing was that of Ayios Dhometios in Nicosia, where 7,307 people crossed to the north and 14,994 people crossed back to the south during the day.

In total, reports said, 18,840 people crossed to the north on Monday.