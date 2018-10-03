Our view: Political parties knew what they were doing when changing parole bill

When former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou was released from prison in August before he had served half his sentence all the political parties slammed the parole board’s decision and cried ‘foul’. Erotokritou had served 17 months of his three-and-a-half year jail sentence and all the opposition parties took the moral high ground, accusing the government of doing him a favour by releasing him before he had served at least half his sentence as was the usual practice.

A few days later it was revealed that nothing irregular had been done in releasing him as the legislature passed a law in May changing the release criteria, thus enabling the parole board to release prisoners before they had served half their sentence. The law had been passed unanimously, all the parties that were criticising the parole board and the government having voted for it without expressing any reservations. They claimed to have been duped by the government, which was laughable, unless by this they meant they did not bother reading the bill.

Everything was revealed last Friday when it was announced the parole board had approved the release of another four high-profile prisoners before they had completed half their sentences for corruption. Former Paphos mayor Savvas Vergas was a Diko man, former mayor and ex-deputy Phidias Sarikas belonged to Edek while Vassos Vassiliou was an Akel municipal councillor. The political affiliations of the fourth prisoner, former Paphos sewerage board boss Eftychios Malikkides, are unknown.

It has become abundantly clear that the political parties knew exactly what they were doing when they approved the bill about early release last May as it would benefit their own people. The former chairman of Cyta Stathis Kittis, an Akel appointee, was released last month as well after serving three years of his eight-year sentence for corruption. The hypocrisy of the parties is truly astounding. They raised such a fuss about Erotokritou’s release, feigning outrage and claiming ignorance of the implications of the law they approved while knowing their own people would benefit from it. We did not hear Edek, Diko or Akel protesting on Friday because their members were released before serving half their sentence.

Now, the criticism is being directed at the parole board for approving the early release requests of prisoners that belonged to political parties. While the board is made up of political appointees, all it did was follow the provisions of the law unanimously approved by the parties that wanted to cut short the prison time of ‘their’ people. This is a very worrying development as the May law has given power to politicians, through the parole board, to shorten a sentence passed by a judge, an unheard of practice in a country with rule of law and the separation of powers.