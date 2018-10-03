Public cooperation and improved response kept fire numbers down

The public’s cooperation has been crucial in dealing with cases of serial arson that marked this summer’s fire season, according to fire department chief Markos Trangolas.

“This summer we had two situations: one involved a constant eruption of fires in certain areas, and these are clearly cases of serial arson by specific individuals,” Trangolas said.

The other consisted of cases of isolated arson, which occurred for various reasons such as wanting to take revenge on someone. These are harder to deter he said.

Referring to serial arson, Trangolas said that this year “we had very positive results in containing these cases ever since the public was called to assist the efforts made by the fire and police departments.”

Information given by the public was vital in identifying and charging certain individuals, and it was very likely that certain cases that stopped suddenly did so because of the cooperation between the public and the local councils with the fire and police departments, he added.

“Until May, we saw a significantly increased number of fires, which were of course due to human error but also due to the drought and to the higher temperatures we experienced this year, which we had warned the public about from early on.”

Between January and May last year a total of 2,462 fires were recorded, while the number of fires in the corresponding period for 2018 was 2,778, marking an increase of 12.8 per cent, fire department figures show.

In addition to the factors of drought and higher temperatures, the Easter lambraja or bonfire was responsible for the peak in fires in April, numbering 864, the fire department spokesperson Andreas Kettis told the Cyprus Mail.

But between May and October – the period usually marked by the highest numbers of fires – was far more manageable this year with a significant decrease compared to last year for the months of June, July and August.

In 2017, the period June-August saw a total of 2,503 fires, while the same period this year saw 1,446 fires, a decrease of 42.2 per cent.

“Of course, I wish there were none, but since this is impossible, the number of fires we saw was significantly decreased,” said Trangolas, adding this was due to the improved response from the services.