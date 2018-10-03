Roadworks on Limassol-Paphos highway

Roadworks will be taking place on the Limassol to Paphos highway, right before the Ezousa river, from Friday, October 5 until Tuesday, October 9, it was announced on Wednesday.

The works will take place between the hours of 9am to 3pm, except weekends.

The Paphos department of public works said that the entrance to the highway from the Anatoliko industrial zone will be closed and traffic will be diverted onto the old Limassol to Paphos highway.

More information can be found at www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy.