Akinci says crossing can open in a matter of days

October 4th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Akinci says crossing can open in a matter of days

Two new crossing points in Dherynia and Lefka can open in the next few days, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, but perhaps not at the same time.

Akinci said he would discuss the matter with President Nicos Anastasiades in the next few days, noting that Dherynia could open then.

Akinci said the finishing touches were being put by Turkish Cypriots at Dherynia and there were no obstacles in opening the thoroughfare.

The Greek Cypriot side has raised the issue of a Turkish military post in the area, which could become the reason for further delays in opening the crossing.

Asked to comment, Akinci wondered whether there were obstacles or excuses.

“This must be carefully assessed,” he said.

The Turkish Cypriot leader said he believed that, without hiding behind excuses, both crossings could open through a joint agreement.

“There will be no obstacle on our part, we will maintain this will until the end and will do our share,” he said.

The opening of the two crossings was agreed by the two leaders as a confidence-building measure in 2015.

In the run-up to the completion of the work in Dherynia, various circles in the Greek Cypriot side, mostly business organisations in Famagusta, voiced their objection to its opening, fearing they would lose money.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close