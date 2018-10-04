Apollon and AEK target Europa League points

Cyprus’ two Europa League hopefuls Apollon and AEK face Marseille and Bayer Leverkusen respectively in the second matchday of the competition on Thursday night.

Both teams began their campaigns with defeats and they must now get something out of their games if they are to stand a chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Apollon, who lost to Lazio in their opening game by the narrowest of margins in Rome, will be looking for their first points against the French side at the GSP stadium in Nicosia.

Apollon with be without Yuste in defence and Chambos Kyriakou in midfield, both sidelined through injury, but Sofronis Avgousti has more than enough talent in his squad to replace them without weakening his side .

Marcovic and Mustapha Karayol are favourites to replace the injured two.

Marseille manager Rudy Garcia has come under a bit of criticism recently after his team lost three of their last four games, conceding 11 goals in the process.

The ease with which his team concedes goals will make for an entertaining game as the Limassol side’s biggest strength is their highly productive front line.

AEK take on Bayer Leverkusen at the Bay Arena with the odds stacked heavily against the Larnaca side.

For the first time in a European fixture this season, AEK coach Antoni Iraola will be without one of eight players who had not missed a game so far in Larena who injured himself in the Super Cup last Saturday.

Also missing from the tie are Laban, Antoniades, Ioannou and their most prolific goalscorer Florian Taulemesse.

Tricky winger Tete will face a last minute fitness test.

Heiko Herrlich, Leverkusen’s coach, paid tribute to the Cypriot team for what they have achieved so far and warned his players that the three points will not come easy.

He did point out that a second win for his side (they defeated Ludogorets in their opening game) will give them an excellent chance of making it through to the knockout stage.

Apollon’s game kicks-off at 22.00 while the clash in Leverkusen starts at 19.55.