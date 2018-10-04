Bar review: Shakespeare Pub, Limassol

After a long day at work, sometimes all you need is the relaxed feel of a pub, a little taste of England to wash down the stress of your daily routine. This is where Shakespeare comes in. In addition, with its open embrace on football season, it’s the prime place to visit in this time of year.

The décor screams pub, it’s minimal, unphased by posed fancies allowing one to relax. The wood décor and earthy tones really bring a cosy atmosphere to life. Nevertheless being chock full of TVs it appeals to all sports lovers that just want a nice place to kick back and watch that days sporting event – whatever it may be. Its open porch deck is ideal for these upcoming months when the heat recedes but it’s still too hot to stay inside.

Drink wise there is nothing there that you would not expect from an English pub in Cyprus. It’s beer galore, without them being too outside of the box. They offer all the typical beers – from the local to the foreign. The most important aspect of the beer though is not which beer, it is that the ice cold beer never fails to please.

As far as cocktails are concerned, they once more tick all the expected boxes. Sometimes its just nice visiting and having a throwback cocktail like a Bucks Fizz, which to us in Cyprus is as British as one can get. Once more there is nothing groundbreaking to it, but it doesn’t aim at that. This is a pub of no frills, no pretenses and this is what is great about it and why customers keep going back to it.

With a rich and tasty menu to accompany your drinks, there is no better recipe for a day which calls for drinks. Shakespeare is not the fanciest, but it certainly is the most comfortable and a place where you can be yourself – and at the end of the day is there anything better than that?

Shakespeare Pub

Where: George A Str P. Yermasoyias, near Londa Hotel, Limassol

Contact: 99 615372