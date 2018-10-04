Business leaders hand over €320,000 for Greece aid

President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday received two cheques from business circles for more than €320,000 in support of the victims of the deadly fires in Greece last July.

All the money that has been collected through various fundraisers and events in Cyprus, in addition to €10m approved by the cabinet last July, will be used to finance the construction of a hospital in Greece, in the area affected by the wildfires.

On Thursday, Anastasiades received a cheque for €224,000 from the board chairman of Alpha Cyprus TV station, Andreas Papaellinas, and one for €100,000 by the head of Pasyxe hoteliers’ association, Haris Loizides.

Papaellinas said that the amount donated had been collected through a fundraising television show.

Loizides too said that the money was collected through an effort of Pasyxe aimed at assisting in the efforts of the Republic of Cyprus to fund the construction of a hospital in Greece.

It was announced on Wednesday that, in agreement with the Greek government, the Cypriot government’s donation toward the victims of the July wildfires would be used to finance the construction of a hospital in the affected area.