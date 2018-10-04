Classical tunes take over the island’s west coast

After concerts in Ukraine, Georgia and the US, internationally famous clarinetist Dimitri Ashkenazy will be making a two night pitstop at the Technopolis 20 cultural centre in Paphos before continuing his world tour in Sydney, Melbourne and Singapore.

Tonight Ashkenazy will perform a solo offering. Under the autumn evening sky, enjoy a glass of wine at Technopolis 20’s garden and indulge in this musical Q&A event. In an informal chat, Ashkenazy will open the floor up to the audience for questions that may well reveal more about this artist who has performed with many internationally known musicians and orchestras. A fascinating opportunity for all who wish to get a glimpse of the musical world through the experience of a world-renowned clarinettist.

The conversation will be interrupted with solo interpretations, showcasing how a solo clarinet performance can be thrilling. Entrance for this event is €10 which includes a glass of wine. Those who want to attend both events can get a ticket for €20 (the second event costs €15).

An Icelandic musician now living in Switzerland, Ashkenazy began playing the piano at six years old but the clarinet soon won him over by the age of 10. From a musical family – his father is a pianist and conductor and his brother is also a pianist – since completing his studies, Ashkenazy has played has gained a reputation as a global musician, travelling the world for the last 20 years. He has played as both a soloist and chamber musician and has appeared at the Royal Festival Hall in London, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl, with the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin at the Sydney Opera House, with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the Casals Festival in Puerto Rico, with the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra and in Japan with the Japan Philharmonic, Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony and Mito Chamber Orchestras.

Fluent in five languages, Ashkenazy’s second evening in Paphos will offer a more ensemble sound, his second evening performance on October 6 (7pm) at the same location invites four soloists of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. Joining him will be the first concertmaster Wolfgang Schröder and the first violin Sorin Alexandru Horlea on violins, the sub-principal of viola section Vladimir Tkachenko and the principal cellist of Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Jakub Otčenášek. The programme will include the String Quartet in G Minor by Claude Debussy, which is considered to be one of the cornerstones of the quartet literature and the Clarinet Quintet in B minor, Op.115 by Johannes Brahms.

With a limited number of seats, it is advisable to make a reservation for what promises to be a special, authentic and convincing evening of music that comes from deep within that will again touch the audience profoundly.

