Enter an open world of dance

A dance mood takes over Limassol this coming weekend with the Open House Festival 2018 which will host a series of contemporary dance performances with international and local artists taking to the stage to share their art.

Organisers Dance House Lemesos have curated a unique concept for this year’s programme, offering an ‘open’ experience to the public with works that boast a sharper choreographic creation.

The festival opens on Friday with the group performance Grace by Hodworks at Technochoros ETHAL. With an open confession of four young women, the performance may include some nudity so this event is 18+.

The following day, an artistic development programme will present its pieces in a 90-minute show at the Municipal Arts Center Limassol at 6pm. Two hours later at Technochoros ETHAL, a collection of YouTube videos will be screened in a piece titled Forecasting, presenting everyday scenes with new ways of storytelling. This work was awarded the Judging Panel’s Special Prize at the 56th International Theatre Festival at Sarajevo, 2016. At 9pm a dance duo will take the stage expressing daily emotions and situations.

On the last day of the festival, three events will take place starting with five male dancers carrying out military exercises to ceaseless beat at 8pm at Technochoros ETHAL. This will be followed at 9pm by dance choreographer and sound designer exploring what it takes to be human, while the three-day event will close with a group performance of Artist, Artist too choreographed by Cypriot Eleana Alexandrou.

Open House Festival 2018 / Dance and Performance

Contemporary dance and performance from the local and international artists. Organised by Dance House Lemesos. October 5 to 7. Open House Festival, Limassol. 8pm-11pm. Full programme at www.dancehouse.com.cy