Fire damages restaurant in Mazotos

A fire believed to have been caused by arson damaged a restaurant in Mazotos on Wednesday night.

Police were informed of the fire at 11.30pm and fire services rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze, which was brought under control an hour later.

The amount of damage to the building will be calculated later on.

The restaurant was closed for refurbishment at the time and it is not yet clear if it has an alarm system or CCTV cameras.

In a written statement, the owner, a resident of Mazotos, said he has no enemies and no idea who may have started the fire.

The scene is guarded and police, the fire services and the electromechanical services are investigating.