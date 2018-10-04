First Cyprus film summit to host 120 local and international participants

The first Cyprus film summit bringing together film and audio-visual professionals from all over the world will be held in Nicosia from October 9 until 12.

More than 120 local and international participants are expected, including production and director companies as well as executive producers from Europe, India, Russia and North America.

The aim of the conference is to discuss the latest developments and gives Cyprus a chance to show what it has to offer.

According to a press release, the summit constitutes an excellent initiative to promote Cyprus as a filming destination to industry professionals.

The incentives and benefits package put forward by the government of Cyprus for local and international productions will be presented at the summit.

The scheme provides Cypriot and foreign producers with incentives, cash rebates and/or tax credits of up to 35 per cent on qualifying production expenditures and includes tax allowances of 20 per cent for investment in infrastructure and equipment.

The event is being organised by the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency, the Cyprus Tourism Organisation and the Press and Information Office.

The ‘Cypriot Film Summit 2018’ will be held at the Filoxenia conference centre in Nicosia. For more information visit www.cyprusfilmsummit.com