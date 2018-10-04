Kidnapping suspect to face trial before criminal court

A 35-year-old man suspected of kidnapping two boys, 11, from their school in Larnaca last week was on Thursday referred to trial before a criminal court.

The trial will start on November 5. The suspect will remain in custody until then.

Thursday’s hearing was held behind closed doors.

The man faces charges relating to kidnapping and administering sedatives. He will be formally charged on November 5.

The suspected kidnapper was arrested at his flat in the Kamares area around seven hours after the boys went missing from school early on Tuesday week.

The kidnapper had pretended to be a new teacher at the school and asked a group of boys for help to carry some books. The two boys, who are friends, volunteered and apparently followed him to his flat.

The boys were found unharmed but dazed and confused. It later emerged that they had been given sedatives in lemonade to keep them quiet.

Police said they found nothing incriminating on a computer found at the suspect’s flat.