Napoli striker Milik robbed at gunpoint after Liverpool win

One of the robbers pointed a gun at Arkadiusz Milik and made him hand over a Rolex watch

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik was robbed at gunpoint by two men on a motorbike as he drove home from Wednesday’s Champions League 1-0 group win against Liverpool, the daily Naples-based newspaper Il Mattino reported on Thursday.

The Polish player was driving through the Varcaturo district at around 2 a.m. when the motorbike blocked the road and forced him to stop, the report said.

One of the men pointed a gun at Milik and made him hand over a Rolex watch. Naples police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Two years ago, Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, who scored the last-minute winner on Wednesday, and his wife were mugged in the city in similar circumstances. Media reports said the robbers told Insigne to “score a goal for us” in his next match.

Team captain Marek Hamsik was robbed in 2013 as was his wife two years before that.

