A 35-year-old man living in Limassol was remanded on Thursday for seven days in connection with the possession of child pornography files.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday after a tip-off that he may have in his possession child pornography material.

During a search of his home, police said they seized a computer tower, an external hard drive, three memory sticks, two memory cards and a mobile phone.

The 35-year-old refuses to cooperate with the police, they said.