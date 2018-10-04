Security Council to discuss UNSG’s Cyprus report on October 30

A report by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on his Good Office’s mission in Cyprus is set to be discussed by the Security Council level on October 30.

The report will have to be submitted to the Security Council by October 15.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday Bolivian permanent representative Sach Sergio Llorentty Solíz, whose country chairs the Security Council this month, said that “we have a meeting also on Cyprus. This year’s report on progress towards a settlement and implementation of the resolution 2430.”

The Security Council has renewed the mandate of the UN peace keeping force in Cyprus Unficyp with Resolution 2430.

Speaking in New York at the end of last month after a meeting with Guterres, Anastasiades said: “The Secretary-General’s reaction was that the United Nations remains at the disposal of both sides, and he emphasised that once he has received [envoy Jane Holl] Lute’s report and has made all his contacts with the involved parties, he will decide on the next steps in coordination with both sides.”

In his address to the General Assembly, the President said that he was concerned about the lapse of time since the last round of Cyprus talks.