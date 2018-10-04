Seeing stars: World Space Week launches today

Space Unites the World will be the theme of this year’s World Space Week (WSW), launching today and running until Wednesday, the United Nations announced on Thursday.

“Every year from October 4 to 10, people all over the world gather to celebrate the accomplishments of humankind in space exploration and inspire our youth,” said World Space Week National Coordinator for Cyprus George Troullias.

WSW activities in Cyprus include school activities and workshops, astronomy camps, telescope observations and public lectures on space missions and international cooperation.

“Anyone can join the celebration by planning a space-related event during October 4-10 and register it at www.worldspaceweek.org,” Troullias said. “It can be a university lecture, stargazing night, or watching a space movie with friends. Even something as small as a presentation on space to a classroom could inspire a young child to excel in school.”

World Space Week was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1999. “Since then, it has grown to be the largest space celebration on Earth,” WSW Association President Dennis Stone commented. Last year the celebration included 3,700 events in 80 countries.

World Space Week is an international celebration of the contribution of space science and technology to the betterment of the human condition. It consists of a myriad of space-related events held by space agencies, aerospace companies, schools, planetaria, museums, and astronomy clubs in a common timeframe to achieve greater student and public impact through synchronisation.

A complete list of planned activities in Cyprus can be found at www.worldspaceweek.org/nations/CYPRUS