Tourists return from night out to find burglars in hotel room

Police are trying to identify two persons suspected of breaking into a tourist apartment in Paphos early on Thursday after being caught in the act by the couple that was staying there.

According to the police, a tourist couple reported at around 2.30 am that they had just returned to their room to find two men in it. One of the guests was injured after falling down and hitting his head in his attempt to stop one of the suspected burglars from fleeing.

Both suspects managed to get away however.

Police said investigations revealed that there had been an attempt to force open the safe that was in the room but that nothing had been stolen.

The suspects were described as between 30 and 40 years old and between 1.70 and 1.75metres tall.