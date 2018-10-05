Apollon fight back to earn a point against Marseille

Apollon came back from two goals down to draw with last year’s Europa League runners-up Marseille thanks to a last-gasp strike by Zelaya, while cup holders AEK went down 4-2 in Leverkusen despite taking an early lead at the Bayer Arena.

After a goalless first half the game sprung to life early in the second half with Marseille taking the lead thanks to an individual effort by Payet.

Apollon could have equalized minutes after they had conceded but both Sardinero and Maglica failed to find the target.

The French doubled their lead midway into the second half but Apollon stormed back in the final fifteen minutes with Markovic pulling one back in the 75th minute.

Papoulis should have equalized in the 77th minute but he failed to beat Marseille’s goalkeeper from close range and had to wait till added time before Zelaya equalized to give his side their first point in the group.

Ivan Triskovski gave AEK the lead in Leverkusen in the 25th minute but Bayer’s Havertz equalized just before the break.

Two goals by substitute Alario in the 49th and 88th minute gave Bayer a two-goal lead.

AEK reduced the arrears through 17-year-old debutant Raspas in added time but in the final moments of the game Julian Brandt restored Bayer’s two-goal advantage.