Arrest after land bought but no title deeds after 12 years

October 5th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Arrest after land bought but no title deeds after 12 years

Limassol police arrested a 60-year-old man on Friday for the crimes of obtaining money under false pretences and money laundering.

Police received information from two people that in the year 2006, the 60-year-old man approached them in an attempt to sell them four pieces of land in the Limassol district.

The accusers told police that they had given the man CYP£114,684 for the land, a sum which included the land’s market price and the taxes associated with it.

To this day, however, the deeds of the land have not been registered to their name.

Limassol police are investigating.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close