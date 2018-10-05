Arrest after land bought but no title deeds after 12 years

Limassol police arrested a 60-year-old man on Friday for the crimes of obtaining money under false pretences and money laundering.

Police received information from two people that in the year 2006, the 60-year-old man approached them in an attempt to sell them four pieces of land in the Limassol district.

The accusers told police that they had given the man CYP£114,684 for the land, a sum which included the land’s market price and the taxes associated with it.

To this day, however, the deeds of the land have not been registered to their name.

Limassol police are investigating.