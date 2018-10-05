Car involved in fatal accident catches fire in police lot

The taxi, a people carrier, involved in a fatal traffic accident which left two people on dead on Tuesday has been damaged by fire while being held by police investigating the case.

According to a police spokesman officers saw smoke coming from the van parked at the Limassol police station at 11.30pm on Thursday. The fire, which caused minor damage to the vehicle, was put out by the fire service.

The cause of the fire was a short circuit and not arson, police said.

Two people were killed and two others were injured on Tuesday after a pick-up truck smashed into the back of a lorry on the Nicosia-Limassol motorway, causing a massive traffic jam.

The taxi was driving behind the lorry in the left lane at approximately 1pm when one of the latter vehicle’s axels broke, causing the taxi to swerve into the right lane.

The pick-up, being driven by a 36-year-old Egyptian man and permanent resident of Cyprus, was in the right lane, and was hit by the taxi, causing it to swerve, spin out of control and violently crash into the back of the lorry, police said.