Defa publishes tender documents for LNG terminal

Cyprus’ natural gas public company (DEFA) on Friday published the tender documents for the design, construction, and operation of an LNG import terminal that will be located at Vassilikos.

“This is an important milestone for DEFA, and for the people of Cyprus, who will soon benefit

from the cost savings and environmental benefits from the use of natural gas. We expect to issue a

request for expressions of interest for the supply of LNG in the coming weeks and a full tender early

in 2019,” DEFA chairman Symeon Kassianides said.

The tender documents can be obtained from the e-procurement portal of the Republic of Cyprus.

The €300m LNG Terminal will include a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), a jetty for mooring the FSRU, a jetty-borne gas pipeline and related infrastructure.

The LNG Terminal will be completed in 2020 and 40 per cent of its cost, or €101m, will be funded by the EU.