October 5th, 2018 Entertainment, What's On 0 comments

Exploring human relationships through illustration

Visual artist Lefki Savvidou explores the relationships of the 21st century with both the self and each other by documenting could have been scenarios in her latest exhibition opening today in her Kato Deftera studio.

Combining text with illustrations, the artist records the interactions people have in today’s society and the attempts made to make them work. With this series of work, she hopes to make her audience think and imagine themselves in the scenarios she proposes.

“The artwork tries to depict the efforts we make while struggling to keep the connection,” she said and her work promises to spark conversation about human interactions and needs. The exhibition seeks to cause moments of self-reflection in today’s lifestyle of constant, never-ending pursuit.

Titled ‘Part 1’, the exhibition is the first fragment of an on-going project inspired by Savvidou’s Daily Poetry series. At the opening day art-viewers will also be offered drinks in Savvidou’s backyard.

It’s Not You, It’s the 21st Century /// Part 1
Solo exhibition by illustrator and tattoo artist Lefki Savvidou. October 5 until October 7. Arxiepiskopou Makariou 18, Katw Deftera. Opening night 7pm until late. Sat & Sun: 5pm-9pm.

