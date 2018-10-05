Palestinians say Israeli troops kill three, including a child, at Gaza protest

October 5th, 2018 Middle East, World 0 comments

Palestinians say Israeli troops kill three, including a child, at Gaza protest

A Palestinian boy covers his face with a plastic bag to protect himself from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza.

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians including a child at a border protest in Gaza on Friday, Palestinian officials said. The Israeli army said it was defending against members of the crowd who were throwing grenades and explosives at its soldiers.

Thousands of Palestinians had gathered for a weekly protest along Israel’s border fence with the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the Islamist group Hamas.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, were shot dead by Israeli forces. At least 126 others were wounded by bullets, it said.

Israel’s military said in a statement that some Palestinians were “throwing explosive devices and grenades, rolling burning tires and hurling rocks” at its soldiers and the border fence. A group even crossed the fence into Israel to throw grenades before returning to the Gaza Strip, it said.

No Israelis were wounded.

Israeli army gunfire has killed at least 195 Palestinians since the border protests began in March, Gaza medics say. An Israeli soldier has been killed by a Palestinian sniper. Tracts of Israeli land have been burnt up by incendiary materials flown over the border by kite or balloon.

Gaza protesters demand an end to an Israeli and Egyptian blockade and rights to lands that Palestinian families fled or were driven from on Israel’s founding in 1948.

Israel accuses Hamas of orchestrating the protests to provide cover for attacks and distract from Gaza’s economic plight, allegations it denies. Hamas seized control of Gaza from Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007 and has since fought three wars with Israel, most recently in 2014.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close